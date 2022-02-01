Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says Omicron activity is on the decline after peaking in mid-January.

However, officials say virus-related hospitalizations are at a “pandemic high” and it won’t get better anytime soon. The table says hospital and intensive care admissions are set to rise again after Monday’s reopening. The table’s latest projections say virus-related hospital occupancy will stay at a “prolonged peak” of nearly 5,000 patients, so will ICU occupancy at nearly 800 patients.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Minister of Health says Tuesday’s modeling confirms that the additional public health measures the province introduced have helped blunt transmission.

“While we know that the coming weeks will continue to be difficult for our hospital partners, hospitalizations are currently stable and given current trends, we are confident in our ability to ensure capacity so that patients can access the care they need,” the statement says.

Officials say Ontario is currently trending between the best and moderate-case scenarios for hospitalizations and have sufficient capacity to meet such demand.

The statement goes on to remind the public that we need to learn to live with COVID-19 and urges everyone to get their vaccine as soon as possible.

