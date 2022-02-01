Over 3,000 people are in the hospital in Ontario with COVID-19.

The province reported on Tuesday that 3,091 patients are being treated in general hospital wards, up 108 from Monday.

568 people are in intensive care, down 15 from Monday.

Sadly, 63 more deaths were reported with the fatalities happening over the past 27 days.

2,622 new cases were reported but experts continue to caution the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of Ontario’s population does not have access to PCR testing.