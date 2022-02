A Monday morning crash on Fraserburg Road in Bracebridge has left one person dead.

Constable Samantha Bigley says 61-year-old Ronald McCuaig of Woodville, Ontario, died after his car left the roadway and hit a tree.

Bigley says he was pronounced deceased shortly after the crash.

Bracebridge OPP officers and the force’s traffic incident management enforcement team are on scene investigating the cause.