Ontario’s Premier has issued his first statement on the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

Doug Ford says he was extremely disturbed to see some individuals desecrate our most sacred monuments and wave swastikas and other symbols of hate and intolerance this weekend.

In a statement Ford says the right to peaceful protest is core to our Canadian identity.

However, he says hateful symbols and intolerance have no place in Ontario or Canada, “not now, not ever.”

Just three hours earlier Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said there hadn’t been any word from the Premier or his party following what he called an “angry mob” storming the streets.

***With files from Casey Kenny