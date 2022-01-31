Ontario is reporting close to 3,000 people being treated in hospitals for COVID-19.

The province says 2,983 patients are in general hospital wards while 583 are in intensive care.

Monday marks the fifth straight day hospitalizations have dropped and the third day in a row where ICU numbers have gone down.

Sadly, 32 more deaths were added with 31 from the past 17 days and the other from over a month ago.

3,043 new cases were reported but experts continue to caution the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of Ontario’s population does not have access to PCR testing.