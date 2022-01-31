The Bracebridge OPP was called Saturday afternoon about a snowmobiler that went through the ice on Lake Muskoka.

Constable Taryn Molnar says the police received a call at 2:18 PM Saturday reporting a sledder had gone through the ice. She adds bystanders saw the driver get out of the water and crawl towards the Apiary Road area.

After that, it’s unclear what happened. Molnar says police believe the male was picked up and left the scene, but need more information before they confirm that’s what happened.

If you have any information about what happened, Molnar says to call 1-888-310-1122.

“OPP would like to remind snowmobile enthusiasts that current ice conditions are not safe for traveling on,” Molnar says. “It is understandable that operators are anxious to be out enjoying their snow vehicles but for everyone’s safety, please err on the side of caution. An ice rescue, should an emergency occur, creates a dangerous situation for firefighters, paramedics, and police.”