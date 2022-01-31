Restaurants, bars, and gyms will be able to reopen to customers today at half capacity.

Monday marks the beginning of a three-phased approach by the Ontario government to reopen the economy.

Fans will also be allowed back in the stands at sporting events, concerts, and theatres but only at 50 per cent or 500 people in seats whichever is less.

Proof of vaccination using the QR code will still be required and masking is still mandatory.

Social gathering limits are now increased to 10 people inside and 25 people outside.

The work from home mandate has also been lifted however the province still recommends employees continue to work remotely where possible.

The restrictions were put into place earlier this month when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread rapidly throughout Ontario overwhelming hospitals.

Ontario has been reporting a decrease in hospitalizations over the past few days.

Over the next two months, further restrictions will be lifted in 21-day increments.