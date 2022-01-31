A man is dead after he was ejected from his snowmobile and hit a tree.

Constable Melissa Thomas says 57-year-old George Guppy of Utterson was on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ trail D123 in Armour Township when the crash happened around 11 AM Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with the Almaguin Highlands OPP detachment were joined by the Burks Falls Fire Department and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Service at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.