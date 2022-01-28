As Ontario loosens restrictions, Huntsville and Bracebridge are reopening some facilities.

In Bracebridge, the Sportsplex and Memorial Arena reopen for programs and rentals on Jan. 31. Only those using the swimming pool will be able to access the Sportsplex’s change rooms.

On the same day, Huntsville reopens the Canada Summit Centre and Muskoka Heritage Place Museum. Algonquin Theatre will also reopen its doors to private rentals, and can once again hold ticketed events.

“We already have some swimming lessons started, the walking track booked. Shinny and some of the arena spaces are already planning to be open,” says Simone Babineau, Huntsville’s Director of Community Services. “So things hopefully are starting to feel a little more normal going forward, starting Monday morning.”

Indoor occupancy at all facilities is limited to 50 per cent capacity, and proof of vaccination will be required to enter.

The Township of Muskoka Lakes has also announced similar reopenings.