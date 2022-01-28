Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Muskoka.

That’s according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, which reported the numbers on its website Friday afternoon.

Since the start of the pandemic, 23 people have died of COVID-19 related issues in our district.

The health unit also reported 19 new cases and 23 recoveries in Muskoka, bringing the total number of active cases to 283. Since most of Ontario does not have access to PCR testing, officials warn the real total is likely much higher.