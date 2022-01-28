Ontario is reporting 68 new deaths from COVID-19.

Officials say 67 of the deaths happened over the past 13 days while the other is from over 30 days ago.

3,535 patients are being treated for the virus in hospitals, down 110 from Thursday.

607 are in intensive care, up eight from Thursday.

5,337 new cases were reported on Friday but experts continue to caution the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of Ontario’s population does not have access to PCR testing.

***With files from Casey Kenny