Three facing weapon charges after OPP execute search warrant
Three people are facing charges after Huntsville OPP executed a search warrant in town on Jan. 27.
Police say they seized:
- Remington .22 rifle
- Mass Arms 12 gauge shotgun.
- Twenty four 12 gauge shotgun shells
- Sixteen rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.
- Black flip knife
A 29-year-old from Hamilton was charged with fire arm possession, failing to comply with an undertaking, and more.
A 32-year-old from Huntsville and a 31-year-old from Armour Township were also charged with firearm possession among others.
The three accused parties were held for a bail hearing on January 27, 2022 and remanded into custody.