Three people are facing charges after Huntsville OPP executed a search warrant in town on Jan. 27.

Police say they seized:

Remington .22 rifle

Mass Arms 12 gauge shotgun.

Twenty four 12 gauge shotgun shells

Sixteen rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.

Black flip knife

A 29-year-old from Hamilton was charged with fire arm possession, failing to comply with an undertaking, and more.

A 32-year-old from Huntsville and a 31-year-old from Armour Township were also charged with firearm possession among others.

The three accused parties were held for a bail hearing on January 27, 2022 and remanded into custody.