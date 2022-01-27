The Huntsville OPP is looking for a woman that has not been seen in over a week.

Constable Jeff Handsor says the family of 62-year-old Catherine McMahon are concerned about her wellbeing.

The Huntsville resident is described as 5’5″ tall with a slim build, weighing around 125 lbs. with short, gray hair. Handsor says McMahon often wears dark sunglasses.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, reach out to the Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551.