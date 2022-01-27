MAHC hospitals treating 11 people for COVID-19
Huntsville District Memorial Hospital Site (Photo taken by Martin Halek)
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is reporting 11 people are being treated in its hospitals for COVID-19.
Those numbers were reported on MAHC’s website Wednesday, with three of the hospitalizations from the outbreak at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.
That is down from a peak of 15 virus-related hospitalisations earlier this month, the highest it’s been during the pandemic, according to a Monday blog post by Vickie Kaminski, MAHC’s Interim President and CEO.