Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is reporting 11 people are being treated in its hospitals for COVID-19.

Those numbers were reported on MAHC’s website Wednesday, with three of the hospitalizations from the outbreak at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.

That is down from a peak of 15 virus-related hospitalisations earlier this month, the highest it’s been during the pandemic, according to a Monday blog post by Vickie Kaminski, MAHC’s Interim President and CEO.