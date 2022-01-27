Over 3,000 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario.

The province says 3,645 people are in the hospital, down 371 since Wednesday.

599 are in intensive care.

Sadly, 70 more deaths were reported with the fatalities happening over the past 19 days.

5,852 new cases were added on Thursday but experts continue to caution the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of Ontario’s population does not have access to PCR testing.

