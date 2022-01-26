A man is dead after falling from a telecommunications tower in Minden Hills.

Constable Michael Melnychuk says a worker fell from a telecommunications tower on Davis Lake Road. Police officers and the Haliburton County Paramedic Services arrived at the scene just before noon Wednesday where 30-year-old Jacob Lundrigan of Tilbury, Ontario, was pronounced dead.

He was one of the multiple workers onsite that morning.

An investigation has been opened by the federal and provincial Ministry of Labour. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, the Haliburton Highlands OPP, and the provincial police’s Forensic Identification Unit are involved as well.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Haliburton detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.