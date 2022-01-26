Two people are facing drug and weapons charges after being stopped by the Huntsville OPP.

Police stopped a car on Lorne Street in Huntsville Tuesday (Jan. 25), after officers recognized the passenger, a 32-year-old Ajax man, from an outstanding arrest warrant. The man was arrested, along with the 31-year-old woman from Armour Township driving the car.

Police seized 2.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with suspected crack, cocaine, methamphetamine, $80.00 in cash, and two prohibited flip knives from the vehicle and its occupants.

Police also found the man had two release orders for unrelated charges, and was barred from having weapons.

The pair are facing several charges each, including several counts of possession of a schedule one substance for trafficking, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man is also facing several counts of failing to comply with release order conditions. He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday, and the woman was released from custody awaiting a March court date.