Ontario is reporting its second highest COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic.

Sadly, the province added 92 virus-related deaths on Wednesday.

89 deaths are from the past 21-days and the other three are from over a month ago.

There are 4,016 patients being treated for the virus in hospitals while 608 people are in intensive care.

5,368 new cases were reported but experts continue to caution the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of Ontario’s population does not have access to PCR testing.

***With files from Casey Kenny