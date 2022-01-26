An estimated $1 million in damage was done to a building on Hesners Lake Road in Muskoka Lakes.

The fire started around 3 PM Tuesday and was “fully involved” when the department arrived, according to what fire officials posted on the department’s Twitter account.

The town’s fire department was on scene for just over five hours battling the fire. Firefighters from three stations were involved in battling the blaze.

No injuries are being reported and officials say three outbuildings were saved.

An investigation is ongoing to figure out what caused the fire.