With Let’s Talk day scheduled for Wednesday Jan. 26, mental health organisations are starting the conversation locally.

One of those organisations is the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), whose local branch will be running a social media campaign until the end of the week.

The campaign includes information and mental health resources, according to Kim Laurie, Director of Clinical Services and Operations for CMHA Muskoka-Parry Sound.

Laurie says they’re trying to get the word out to as many people as possible, as the organisation tends to see a spike in interest as the campaign is running.

“That uptake could be for our crisis line. But it’s also just general inquiries to our office, and maybe wanting to speak to one of our counsellors, maybe refer somebody to our services who somebody has noticed [is] really struggling,” says Laurie. “We are reaching out to so many more people.”

“This is one of the campaigns that I just love when it comes up, because it does increase people’s talking and awareness around mental illness in general,” says Laurie. “That, decreasing the stigma so they’re able to talk more openly, and it gives people a forum to be able to begin those conversations.”

For more information or to access resources, visit CMHA Muskoka-Parry Sound’s website or its Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

“In our own community, it’s really evident to me how we all come together to help and support each other,” says Laurie. “One of the ways we do that is through social media, [especially] during the pandemic. It still gets people talking and connecting, and that’s a big help if somebody is struggling with their mental health.”