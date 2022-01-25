Ontario is reporting over 60 new deaths from COVID-19.

Officials say the 64 fatalities reported on Tuesday happened over the past 20 days.

4,008 patients are being treated for the virus, 147 more than Monday.

626 people are in intensive care, up 11 from Monday.

3,424 new virus cases were reported on Tuesday but experts continue to caution the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of Ontario’s population does not have access to PCR testing.

***With files from Casey Kenny