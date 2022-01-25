Bracebridge’s deputy mayor will put his name on the ballot for a chance to move up to the head seat at the council table.

“I will continue to bring energy and strong leadership to a new council that will oversee the completion of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, the implementation of a new downtown master plan, and the continued growth and development of a community that is both dynamic and ever-changing,” Maloney says.

The election, which will be held on Oct. 22, will decide a new mayor for the town. The Ontario PC Party announced in Nov. that current Mayor Graydon Smith will represent them in June’s provincial election. That news came just one day after incumbent MPP Norm Miller announced he would be retiring after representing the riding for over two decades.

Ahead of election day, Maloney is likely to get some experience as mayor. Since he’s deputy mayor, once the provincial election campaign begins, Smith will step away from his role as mayor and Maloney will take over on an interim basis.

“Environmental matters are important, and Bracebridge must take the lead in ensuring that what makes our area so special and unique is never threatened,” Malone says. “We also need to increase the supply of affordable housing, continue our strong advocacy for a new hospital site, and support our vibrant business community so they can offer employment and provide a living wage for our families.”

Maloney served as the councilor for Macaulay Ward between 2010 and 2018. He is currently one of Bracebridge’s three representatives with the District of Muskoka. In 2000, he was first elected as the board trustee for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, a role which he was elected for another two times.

“There is still much to be done as council concludes another successful term, and I’ll be working hard each and every day for all Bracebridge residents,” Maloney finishes.