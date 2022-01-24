The local health unit added four new COVID-19 related deaths in Muskoka over the weekend.

That pushes our district to a total of 20 virus-related deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic.

65 new cases and, according to the health unit’s website, a record 452 recoveries were also added to the District of Muskoka over the past three days.

As of Monday afternoon, 273 cases are active throughout our district alone, but officials continue to warn the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of the province’s population does not have access to PCR testing.