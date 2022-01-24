A local service club has launched a series of online raffles to fund its charitable activities.

The Rotary Club of Bracebridge’s 50/50 Draw has its first draw at the end of the month.

The winner will take half of the money raised at the time of the draw, which currently sits at $5,770.

The other half funds Rotary’s programs such as frozen meals for the Manna Food Bank, grocery deliveries to people who cannot leave their homes because of the pandemic, and the Rotary Centre for Youth.

“Over the pandemic it has been difficult to raise funds as we normally do. Fundraising is one of the fundamental parts of our club and allows us to do the work that we do in our community,” says John Mullen, President of the Bracebridge Rotary Club. “Without fundraising, it slows down our ability to provide much needed programs which support all different kinds of people in our community. Now more than ever, we know our community needs the support and we need the support of people who are able to purchase tickets and help our fundraising efforts.”

The first raffle runs until Jan. 31st at 5:00 p.m., the second from Feb. first to 28th, and the last through the month of March.

Tickets are three for $10, 10 for $20 and 50 for $50.

Go to the contest’s website for more information.