There are over 3,800 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario.

The province reported 3,861 patients are being treated on Monday with 615 in intensive care.

Sadly, 36 more virus-related deaths were recorded.

4,790 new cases were added on Monday but experts continue to caution the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of Ontario’s population does not have access to PCR testing.