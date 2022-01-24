The Almaguin Highlands OPP is looking for two sledders who helped a snowmobiler with “very serious injuries” get to their cottage safely.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt, Media Officer with the OPP’s Highway Safety Division, says the incident happened between 4 and 5 PM on Sunday, Jan. 23. “This rider got into trouble, ended up crashing, and sustained serious injuries,” he says in a video posted on Twitter.

Two sledders found the rider on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail D123 between Burks Falls and Katine, Ontario. They helped the rider back to their cottage, which was nearby. “While they were taking him to the cottage, two other snowmobile riders also provided assistance,” Schmidt goes on to say.

The first two riders left once they got the injured sledder to his cottage. Schmidt believes they didn’t realize how serious the situation was.

The OPP is looking for the first two riders so they can get more information about what happened. Schmidt asks them, or anyone with information about who they might be, to call the Almaguin Highlands OPP at 705-382-2015.

“Always ride safely and ride with a buddy,” Schmidt reminds all snowmobilers.