Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised in North America this week thanks to a social media challenge honouring late actress Betty White.

The Muskoka Animal Centre (MAC) alone received at least $5,000 this week and donations are still rolling in, according to manager Jane McCamus.

“We just feel really grateful that people have come together to support animals in need, and I think it’s fantastic the way people have honoured her,” says McCamus. “We’ve been the recipients of that, so it’s fantastic and very unexpected.”

The beloved actress passed away on Dec. 31, just a few weeks shy of her hundredth birthday.

A lifelong animal rights advocate, White’s passing spurred fans to start the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which called on people to donate to their local animal rescues or shelters on Jan 17, White’s birthday.

According to McCamus, the money will help with veterinary bills, the organisation’s biggest expense. McCamus says the $5,000 is more than they’d raise in a typical month, and she believes the area’s other shelters and rescues are having a similar experience.

“It was phenomenal to see the outpouring of support from our communities and our donors, to the different animal centres, SPCAs, and rescues,” says McCamus. “It’s a real legacy for Betty White, so I think she’d be absolutely thrilled.”

McCamus adds residents can help the cause by donating directly, reaching out to see what supplies are needed, or volunteering their time. All that can be found at the Muskoka Animal Centre’s website.