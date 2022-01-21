Former Georgian College Muskoka campus construction per-apprentice student Alisha Cattelan measures copper pipe in the campus’ state-of-the-art shop space. The campus is offering a new Construction Techniques certificate stating in September (Photo supplied by: Georgian College)

Georgian College’s Muskoka campus will feature a one-year certificate to help equip students with the occupational skills they will need to get started in the construction industry.

The program will start in September.

“Students will get hands-on training in a state-of-the-art shop space and the chance to try out seven trades to decide which one they like best,” college officials explain.

It will allow those who finish the program to enter into a career as a general construction tradesperson, go after an apprenticeship in one of seven trades (cabinetmaker, carpenter, electrician, gas technician, HVAC technician, plumber, or small engine mechanic), or continue their education in a trade-specific techniques postsecondary program.

“Encouraging interest and growth in the trades and attracting new skilled workers will help deepen the pool of talent locally and give people yet another reason to build their futures here,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith says.

Thomas Cowden, the President of the Muskoka Builders’ Association, agrees, adding this will help the region continue to grow.

“There’s a lack of skilled tradespeople in Canada, and with the amount of construction happening now in the Muskoka region, we are in need of new tradespeople ASAP,” he says. “Workers are retiring at the same time as demand for new homes, cottages, and renovations is growing faster than ever.”

Applications for the program are being accepted now. Officials say to email [email protected] or go to the college’s website for details.