Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Muskoka on Thursday.

That pushes our district’s total deaths because of the virus to 16, eight of which were added just this week.

The local health unit also added 16 new cases and 39 recoveries in Muskoka.

664 cases of the virus remain active in our district but officials warn the number of infections is likely much higher because the general population does not have access to PCR testing.