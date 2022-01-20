Municipal transit in Parry Sound-Muskoka is getting $396,000 from the provincial government.

Transit services in Bracebridge are getting $154,443, Huntsville $95,869, the District of Muskoka $89,528, and Parry Sound $56,543. It’s part of the $375.6-million of provincial Gas Tax Program funding.

According to Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller’s office, the funding is determined by how many litres of gasoline were sold in Ontario in the previous year, with municipal transit services getting two cents per litre sold. Because of COVID-19, the province has provided $120.4-million on top of the gas revenue.

The money can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.