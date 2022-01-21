In 2020, Brearley was given a heroes welcome home after his record-breaking performance at that year's Youth Olympics (Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.)

Liam Brearley was one of the finalists to make Canada’s snowboarding team for the 2022 Winter Olympics, but he just missed the cut.

However, the 18-year-old from Gravenhurst could still compete. Brearley says he’s an alternate for the team. That means if anyone doesn’t clear health protocols or gets injured, he will take their place. He was considered a finalist to make the team after his medal-winning performances over the past few years. That includes winning a record-breaking three medals at the 2020 Youth Olympics and even more success on the slopes last season.

“I definitely wanted to make the team and compete,” he says. However, Brearley adds that the team this year is so strong, so even being the alternate is an honour.

Since he’s an alternate for the slopestyle team, Brearley will travel with the team to Beijing. He’s currently in Whistler, B.C. training with the team ahead of the long plane ride to the Chinese capital. He is ranked 10th in that discipline, according to the World Snowboard’s ranking system. He sits behind Sebastien Toutant, Mark McMorris, and Darcy Sharpe, but ahead of Max Parrot. All four made the team.

Toutant, McMorris and Parrot all medaled in the 2018 Olympics, while Sharpe will be competing in his first Olympics.

“I’m excited to just go there with the team, have this experience, and if I complete that’s a bonus,” Brearley says.

The 2022 Winter Olympics begin on Friday, Feb. 4 in Beijing, China and run until Sunday, Feb. 20.