In 2020, Brearley was given a heroes welcome home after his record-breaking performance at that year's Youth Olympics (Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.)

Liam Brearley was one of the finalists to make Canada’s snowboarding team for the 2022 Winter Olympics, but he just missed the cut.

The 18-year-old from Gravenhurst was considered a finalist to make the team after his medal-winning performances over the past few years. That includes winning a record-breaking three medals at the 2020 Youth Olympics and even more success on the slopes last season.

Brearley would have competed in the slopestyle event. He is ranked 10th in that discipline, according to the World Snowboard’s ranking system. He sits behind Sebastien Toutant, Mark McMorris, and Darcy Sharpe, but ahead of Max Parrot. All four made the team.

Toutant, McMorris and Parrot all medaled in the 2018 Olympics, while Sharpe will be competing in his first Olympics.

The 2022 Winter Olympics begin on Friday, Feb. 4 in Beijing, China and run until Sunday, Feb. 20.