Ontario is reporting 75 more deaths from COVID-19.

However, the province says the fatalities happened over a span of 19 days and are part of a data catch-up.

There are 4,061 patients being treated in hospitals, down 71 from Wednesday.

Five more people are in intensive care with the total now at 594.

55 per cent of those in hospital were admitted for COVID-19 while 45 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

7,757 new cases were added on Thursday but officials warn the number of infections is likely much higher because the general population does not have access to PCR testing.