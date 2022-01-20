Canadore College is launching a stand-alone four-year nursing degree program this fall.

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, made the announcement virtually Wednesday morning.

“Given Canadore’s northern location, the college is in a unique position to address an acute regional need for nurses and our government is increasing choices and reducing barriers to high-quality, local education for students,” she says.

The first cohort of nursing students in Canadore College’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program will start in September 2022.

Canadore College is also launching a new Registered Practical Nurse to BScN bridging program, which will start in September 2023.

“We’re excited along with our healthcare partners to begin providing greater access to people wanting to pursue a nursing career, and help meet the growing need for nurses in Ontario’s healthcare system,” says George Burton, President and CEO of Canadore College. “The pandemic has only highlighted the need for more nurses and Canadore believes training more nurses in this region will help keep them here, to the benefit of all of northern Ontario.”

He also says more college employees will be needed.

“We will be staffing up,” Burton says. “We do see additional staff being recruited for this fall. We will start the recruitment process immediately now that we have our approval to move forward. We will continue to build upon this as we staff for the bridging program.”

The bridging program accommodates students who have completed the diploma program who want to pursue the degree.

“Having a local, stand-alone nursing degree program at Canadore College here in North Bay will give local students a chance to study for this rewarding career closer to home,” says MPP Vic Fedeli. “The pandemic has accelerated the need for more qualified health care professionals, and this new program at Canadore will result in nurses training, working and living in the North.”

The BScN program will be the second degree program at Canadore, with a degree in advanced manufacturing technology also starting this fall.

