Five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the District of Muskoka on Wednesday.

The local health unit says there have now been a total of 14 virus related deaths in our district, after adding the ninth death on Tuesday.

Nine new cases were also added district wide pushing Muskoka to 689 active cases but officials warn the number of infections is likely much higher because the general population does not have access to PCR testing.

**Written by Mo Fahim