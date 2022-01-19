The Prime Minister says Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine uptake in kids needs to go up before it starts affecting all parts of Canadian society.

Justin Trudeau says the vaccination rate for kids five to twelve, currently sitting at 48.3 percent with one dose and just over three percent with two, is too low in Canada.

“Which means not only are kids more vulnerable, but all of society, whether it’s teachers, grandparents, frontline health workers, risking getting overwhelmed when those people start to get sick,” he says.

Trudeau says the federal government knows as kids get back to school parents are worried about their health, to which he says, “Get them vaccinated!”

He added the shot is safe, effective, and the right way to get through this pandemic.

***with files from Mo Fahim