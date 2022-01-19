Jacqui Semkow has been tying bags of warm winter wear to a pole beside Oliver's Coffee for the past two winters (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

Jacqui Semkow is a familiar name to many in Muskoka. She’s spent decades helping people with their mortgages, but most didn’t know that’s not the only way she’s helping people in Muskoka.

A popular spot for some to go to warm up in the winter is Oliver’s Coffee on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge. In November 2019, people noticed that on the light pole in the coffee shop’s parking lot, a sign was wrapped around it with mittens and knitted caps tied to it. The sign read: “Warmed for winter. Please help yourself. Please be respectful. Please don’t litter. Stay safe and stay warm. Be kind to one another.”

There was no name or contact information attached to it.

The set-up was taken down once the weather warmed up, but it returned again this past November.

Semkow says it was her idea. She was inspired to do it after seeing something similar being done in Parry Sound. “I thought ‘oh my goodness what a great idea,'” she says while adding some new Ziploc bags of goodies to the pole.

She had a friend make the sign for her and away she went.

What surprised her was that others added their own bags of warm winter wear. Semkow says someone even stuffed some chocolates in the mittens once. She goes on a daily walk – so long as the weather is nice – and will add more to the pole if needed.

Semkow says she pays out-of-pocket to buy the goodies. “If we had to wait for me to finish making something, we would freeze,” she jokes when asked if she makes anything by hand.

“People don’t have to ask for charity,” she says, adding that sometimes people are shy about asking for help.

Semkow welcomes anyone to put gloves, hats, or anything else that could be of use in the winter in a baggie and tie it to the pole.