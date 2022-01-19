Ontario is reporting its highest daily death toll for COVID-19 in almost a year.

Sadly, the province added 60 more deaths on Wednesday, with one of the fatalities from more than a month ago.

4,132 patients are being treated in hospitals across the province, down 51 since Tuesday.

589 are in intensive care, up nine from Tuesday.

53.4 per cent of those in the hospital were admitted because of the virus while 46.6 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

5,744 new cases were added on Wednesday but officials warn the number of infections is likely much higher because the general population does not have access to PCR testing.