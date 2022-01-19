If you’re asked to dial a phone number with a 683 area code later this year, it will be a local call.

The new area code starts Jun. 18 and covers the region that uses 705 and 249, including Muskoka.

Another new area code is being added in eastern Ontario.

The Telecommunications Alliance says decisions by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission have led to the introduction of these new area codes, which are intended to meet the continuously growing demand for new telephone numbers.

The Alliance says once introduced, residents and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code.

Numbers with the new area code will only be assigned once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes.

The 705 area code was introduced in 1957 with 249 added in 2011.

Over the years, increasing demand for telephone numbers – particularly for wireless services – created a need for additional numbers to serve customers in the province.

Written by Richard Coffin