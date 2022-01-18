The police are looking for the driver of the pictured truck (Photo supplied by: OPP)

Police are looking for the driver of a black GMC Sierra pickup truck that is suspected to be involved in the theft of an ATV and a trailer.

Constable Jeff Handsor with the Huntsville OPP detachment says around 3 PM on Jan. 16, an unknown person(s) stole the trailer with an ATV loaded in it from 741 Muskoka Road 3 in Huntsville.

The trailer is a silver flat deck trailer with Ontario license plate L3699L and the ATV is a blue Yamaha Grizzly with license plate number 4NS03.

Handsor says the occupants of the truck were in the area around the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the police at 705-789-5551 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.