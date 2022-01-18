Over 4,000 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals.

The province reported a record 4,183 people in the hospital on Tuesday, 296 more than Monday.

580 patients are in intensive care.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted 82.1 per cent of those in ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and the other 17.9 per cent are in the hospital for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Sadly, 38 more people have died.

7,086 new cases were added on Tuesday but officials warn the number of infections is likely much higher because the general population does not have access to PCR testing.