Our health unit now offers COVID-19 vaccines by walk-in for kids aged five to 11.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech are available at its community clinics.

Parents are still able to schedule vaccination appointments for their kids via the provincial vaccination portal. Alongside the health unit, several local health teams, health care providers, and pharmacies also offer pediatric doses of the vaccine.

Informational resources on childhood vaccination, as well as where and how to get the shot, can be found at the SMDHU website.