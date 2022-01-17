The outbreak in the south wing of the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital has been declared over.

The outbreak lasted for 11 days.

In total, there were seven cases among patients and one staff case.

The south wing is now open to admissions and visitors, so long as they’re in line with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s visitation requirements. A patient’s designated care partner is allowed to visit once a day between 10 AM and 4 PM.