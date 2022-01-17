One person is dead after their snowmobile left the trail and hit a tree.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment responded around 4:22 PM on Jan. 16. The sled was found near the intersection of trails 11 A and C, south of Hanson Road, in Georgian Bay Township.

The lone occupant, a 58-year-old female operator from North York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The OPP is reminding sledders that many Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club-operated trails are closed. “Access is prohibited,” police officials say. “And anyone entering the property may be trespassing.”