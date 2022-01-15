A search is underway for a 48-year-old who was last seen leaving his Bracebridge home the morning of Friday, Jan. 14.

James Gamble was reported missing on Saturday, Jan. 15. Constable Adrian Woods says he has not been seen since he left work Friday.

He is described as a white male, 5’8″ tall with a slim build, white hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing a black cap.

Gamble was last seen driving a white Ram 1500 pickup truck with Ontario license plate AP32416.

If you have any information about Gamble’s whereabouts, call the Bracebridge OPP at 705-645-2211.