It’s another new record for hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ontario.

The province reported 3,814 patients are being treated for the virus, an increase of nearly 200 from Thursday.

527 people are in intensive care.

Sadly, 41 more people have died, with officials saying most of the deaths occurred over the last week.

There are 10, 522 new cases today but experts warn that number is an underestimate because the general population cannot get a PCR test to confirm infection.