Southern Georgian Bay OPP and several local fire departments raised $11,590 and 3,551 pounds of food for the Midland Salvation Army.

The detachment and fire services of Midland-Penetanguishene, Tiny Township, and Tay Township ran the drive from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18 at a number of local retail stores.

It raised “numerous toys” for local kids, according to the OPP. Officials say the goods were distributed to families in need through various programs ahead of Christmas.

Emergency services and volunteers are thanking the community for their help.