Almaguin Highlands OPP has arrested an Armour Township man wanted for crimes in the United States.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a Chetwynd Road residence the night of Dec. 31, and arrested the 54-year-old.

The accused was then released on bail the next day, but arrested once again on Jan. 8 under direction from the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and Toronto Police Fugitive Squad (TPFS).

Police say the man provided a false name and was illegally in Canada.

He was charged with two counts of obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, obstructing justice, careless storage of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Under an immigration warrant, the accused is now in the custody of the TPFS.