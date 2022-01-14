A picture of one of the suspects (Photo supplied by: OPP)

An unknown group of suspects are alleged to have broken into the Shell Gas Station along Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst on Jan. 3.

Constable Samantha Bigley says officers with the Bracebridge OPP detachment were sent to the building after being told of a potential break and enter. She says the break-in is suspected to have happened between 10 PM and midnight.

Police say the suspects forced their way in through a window and made off with a “quantity of cash.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.