Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) officials say a booster shot will reduce the risk of getting a severe illness if you contract COVID-19, as well as lessen the risk to be hospitalized.

If you’re 18 years or older and received your second vaccine shot at least three months ago, you’re eligible to get a booster shot.

Appointments are available through the Cottage Country Family Health Team in Gravenhurst and the Algonquin Family Health Team in Huntsville. Health officials say new appointments have been added for this weekend (Jan. 15th and 16th) and more will be added next week at clinics in Muskoka and throughout SMDHU’s medical region.

There are also 30 pharmacies in Muskoka that offer vaccination appointments. The health unit also has a list on its website detailing where walk-in appointments are available.

“While appointments are strongly encouraged, our community clinics will accept walk-ins on a first-come basis if able to accommodate,” officials with the health unit say. “Walk-ins are now for anyone eligible for a booster and who are residents of Simcoe Muskoka. Proof of residency will be required at the clinic.”

Health officials note that the demand for vaccinations is high, so they ask for patience when booking an appointment and when arriving to get your shot. The officials say they will continue to give updates on when new appointments open up.